The COVID-19 global health emergency has officially ended, but flu season will still show up around October as always. If you had vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic, you might be a bit sick of shots, though. Do you really need a flu shot? “I think we’re all weary of vaccines and injections,” says Patricia Stinchfield, RN, MS, CPNP, a pediatric nurse practitioner in St. Paul, MN, who specializes in vaccines and infection prevention and control. She’s also president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. However, the COVID-19 vaccine won’t stop you from getting the flu. “It’s very good wishful thinking, but it’s not true,” she says. Flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they come from different viruses. With rare exceptions, you still need a flu shot every year to stay healthy.

Who Needs the Shot? The answer is everyone, but for some people, it’s vital. People over 65. People in this age bracket are the most likely to need hospital care for or to die from the flu. “As we age, our immune system response doesn’t work as well for vaccines,” Stinchfield says. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) of the CDC recently decided to recommend higher-dose vaccines or vaccines with adjuvants – ingredients in the vaccine that boost immunity – for older people. Another thing that might help to protect this age group is to make sure people in all racial and ethnic groups can get it.