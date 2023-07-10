Germs are all around us. You might be surprised – if not grossed out – at the places and things that are the germiest, though. Still, there’s a practical way to deal with these microbe multipliers: Ask yourself what a germ would do.

“You have to think like a germ,” says Patricia Stinchfield, RN, MS, CPNP, a pediatric nurse practitioner in St. Paul, MN. She specializes in vaccines and infection prevention and control and serves as president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “How does a germ like to spread? Then you have to make a barrier between it and you.”

For example, germs are airborne, so consider the air you’ll be exposed to, she says. From this point of view, check for ventilation and seek spots that offer fresh outdoor air.

Here’s how to take on some of the germiest places and things in your community.

Your workplace. Company appliances in your office or breakroom, with their warm, dark germ-friendly nooks, never go home. Standing water in the reservoirs of coffee- and ice-makers breed bacteria growth and viral film.