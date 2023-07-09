This slippery, sometimes sticky fluid comes from the mucus membranes that line your respiratory tract – your nose, mouth, larynx, trachea, and lungs. Mucus provides moisture for the air we breathe and lubricates your respiratory tract. “Mucus serves a protective function in capturing debris, allergens, dust, and pathogens such as viruses and bacteria, which can then be shuttled out of the body,” says Ken Yanagisawa, MD, president of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders.

You’ve likely noticed mucus shows up in a range of colors and textures when you’re sick, sniffly, or congested, or have a condition like a sinus infection. Though mucus color isn’t enough to always diagnose illness or a certain condition, it can point you in the right direction.

And even if you don’t notice it, mucus is always there.

Thin and clear. It’s the sniffly stuff that appears with allergies. Mostly water, yet packed with dissolved salts, proteins, and antibodies, clear mucus also can mean your body’s in healthy mode. Your nasal tissues constantly churn it out. Most of it slyly slips down the back of your throat and dissolves in your stomach without you knowing it.

White. Your nose might be stopped up. The swollen tissues in your nasal passages slow down mucus flow, while moisture loss thickens it and makes it cloudier. This type of mucus ripens conditions for a cold or a sinus infection.

Yellow. A cold or infection may be building up steam. Your mucus can take on a yellow tint when your white blood cells race to the scene of an infection to try and fend it off.

Green. Dead white blood cells can make your mucus green and gunky. Your immune system’s on high alert. Call your doctor if it doesn’t improve in 10 to 12 days, or if you have a fever. If you have sinusitis, which is a bacterial infection, your doctor likely will order antibiotics to clear it up.