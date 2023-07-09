Again, the best way to teach this trick is by doing it yourself. But you can also turn it into a game or even a dance called the dab. Just put one arm straight in the air and bend the other elbow to your face. Your child will laugh at you – or with you – all the while learning good cough and sneeze etiquette.

Don’t let your kids wipe up their runny noses on the inside of their elbows. Instead, teach them all about tissue. Or go eco-friendly with handkerchiefs. “I keep a special drawer filled with handkerchiefs and my kids know to get some when they are sneezing or coughing, and they think it’s fun,” Edwards says.

Maybe you’re lucky and your child prefers green leafy vegetables to tater tots smothered in ranch dressing. If not, you’re not alone. But good nutrition is important in building a child’s immune system to fight off germs. “Very simply, a good balanced diet will provide all the nutrients necessary to help build up children’s immune system so they can fight a cold,” Slade says. And if they’re healthy, a tater tot feast every now and then won’t hurt.